The developers invite us to free-for-all battles with some changes in its structure.

Gone is Easter and all content updates, as Crossout Day has arrived. This event celebrates the seventh anniversary of the game and, how could it be otherwise, brings many new features to its well-known brawl. Because, although we were already used to vehicle battles where crashes happen uninterruptedly, from Targem Games they want to animate the matter even more.

What is so special about Crossout Day 2022? Well, according to the grades Published by the developers, this year’s brawl will be characterized by free-for-all combat. No allies in between. In addition, one of the biggest novelties of this edition is based on the possibility of reappearing in the confrontation, which will increase the fun (and adrenaline) of the players.

If we want to participate in the brawl, we must take into account certain aspects. On the one hand, we will go into battle with pre-assembled vehicles (which can be very unusual) and we will be able to reappear in the field with the same car or, for a change of scenery, we will have the opportunity to choose between three random blueprints. To add additional novelties, it is important to point out that the confrontations will take place on the new map ‘Puerto de arena’ and we will obtain points both for destroying the rivals and for shooting at their pieces.

Undoubtedly, the Targem Games team has prepared an event full of news. We can enjoy the peculiarities of Crossout Day until June 1, so we have several days to experience crashes and drive the most unusual vehicles. Although this is already attractive enough to attract the attention of any player, we also remember that Crossout has a new Anti-Aliasing technology that improves image quality even more. So, in short, maybe this is the best time to play crossout for free and enjoy an experience as chaotic as it is brutal.

More about: Crossout, Targem Games, Gaijin Entertainment, Update and Anniversary.