Yesterday was particularly important for the world of F1. In fact, the F1 Commission to discuss various topical issues of the Circus, obviously including the results of the investigation that the Federation is conducting regarding the management of the last Abu Dhabi GP, which in controversial circumstances directed the world title to Max Verstappen, emphasizing further the already strong rivalry between the teams of Mercedes and Red Bull. The FIA ​​has announced that it has not yet finalized any decision on the facts of Yas Marina, postponing the expected verdict to the end of this week.

However, if a conclusive assessment of Michael Masi’s work in those chatted last laps – which in fact decided the entire season – has not yet been expressed, a peace of mind in relations between Brackley and Milton Keynes. This was confirmed directly by the president of the world’s leading motoring body, Mohammed Ben Sulayemwho also joked about what were his personal expectations regarding the expected meeting. “They were aligned – commented with a touch of irony the number one of the FIA ​​a Sky Sports F1 – I think it was because it was Valentine’s Day. “

“They were close to each other and were in good spirits, so that was good. I was expecting a little more showbut it was nice to see the harmony between them “ Ben Sulayem added again. The new president also reiterated that communications will soon arrive regarding the facts of Yas Marina. “We will announce the evaluations, but surely the integrity of the FIA ​​will always be intact. I was elected to do this, but also to have fair motorsport. Because this is my duty – he concluded – and this was a very good meeting. We can only move on. This is important for the FIA, for the integrity of the FIA ​​and for the sport. We can only make the future better “.