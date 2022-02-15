Deputies of the State Duma during the rating voting decided to immediately turn to Russian President Vladimir Putin with the question of the need to recognize the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). On Tuesday, February 15, reports TASS.

351 parliamentarians voted for the draft resolution on an immediate appeal to the head of state. An alternative version of the document, which included preliminary consultations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Russia, was supported by 310 deputies.

An appeal to the President of Russia on the need to recognize the DPR and LPR will be sent immediately,” he wrote in his Telegramchannel State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin. – Kiev does not comply with the Minsk agreements. Our citizens and compatriots living in Donbass need help and support.

The deputies chose between two ways of considering the appeal on the DPR and LPR

Despite the single text of the appeal to the president about the need to recognize the DPR and LPR, the deputies chose between two resolutions that differ in the order in which the appeal was considered.

See also Ramos manifests after his expulsion with PSG Related materials:

As Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin explained earlier, the first draft of the resolution provides for the immediate sending of an appeal to the head of state. According to the second draft, the text of the appeal was originally proposed to be coordinated with the Foreign Ministry and other government agencies.

“For the first time in the history of the State Duma, we are faced with such a fact when the same appeal, [но] we have to adopt two draft resolutions,” said Leonid Kalashnikov, head of the State Duma Committee on Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots.

The State Duma stressed that today’s vote does not imply immediate recognition of the DPR and LPR

As Leonid Kalashnikov pointed out, neither the first nor the second version of the resolution, nor the text of the appeal to the president itself implies automatic recognition of the DPR and LPR, since this is not within the competence of the parliament.

“Today I was reading Nezavisimaya Gazeta, where they quote the words of the speaker of the Ukrainian [Руслана] Stefanchuk that they can’t wait for the State Duma to vote, and this will be the destruction of the Minsk agreements. For, I repeat once again, recognition or non-recognition is carried out by the President of the Russian Federation, this is his exclusive competence, ”said the head of the committee.

He stressed that the deputies only form the position and approaches of the State Duma on the need to recognize the republics of Donbass.

At the same time, the State Duma considered it pointless to hold a new referendum on the independence of Donbass

Ksenia Goryacheva, a deputy from the New People faction, raised the question of whether the State Duma should make any decisions on the need to recognize the LPR and DPR, which, according to her, will inevitably lead to “serious diplomatic problems”, to find out the opinion inhabitants of these regions, which could change over the seven years of the conflict.

“The opinion of the residents of Donbass is well known to us. [Депутат Виктор] Vodolatsky said that when we go there, hundreds of thousands of people turn to us with a request to finally make this decision. Therefore, there is no point in holding a new referendum now, today we need to make a decision, ”said Kazbek Taysaev (KPRF), First Deputy Chairman of the Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots.

Also, the possible economic consequences of the recognition of the republics of Donbass were discussed in the parliament.

Another New People representative, Anton Tkachev, raised the topic of new anti-Russian sanctions by the West and the damage to the economy and the well-being of citizens, doubting that “citizens are ready to give up their salaries and part of the refrigerator (…) for the sake of the unobvious prospects for recognizing the DNR and LNR.”

“The people of Russia fully support our resolution and are ready to refuse not only the 13th salary,” Taysaev answered him.

According to parliamentarians, there are about 800,000 Russian citizens in the Donbass, and Russia is “obliged under the Constitution” to provide assistance to them.