The first Grand Prix of the 2023 Formula 1 season is still a month away, but day after day we are finally getting more and more into the action. Ferrari moved first, which, pending the presentation of the 2023 car, sent Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc to the track on the home track of Fiorano with the SF21. Then it fell to Haas to give the first hint of the new season by unveiling the new livery that will be ‘worn’ by the nascent VF-23 this year. Now the list of those who are already in the ‘championship’ climate has also added Mercedes. In fact, the Brackley stable is the protagonist today and tomorrow on the French circuit of Paul Ricard for a two days of tire test organized by Pirelli.

As revealed by the team’s social channels, he’s on the track today George Russellwhile tomorrow it will be the turn of Lewis Hamilton. For both this is the first official release in the new year. As already disclosed last November, Pirelli worked with the FIA ​​to set up some additional tire tests for the 2023 compounds, having failed to fit in enough sessions during the chaotic second half of the 2022 calendar. AlphaTauri will also be on the track in the next few days – again at Paul Ricard, on February 3 and 4 – and Aston Martin. The British team will race in Jerez on 7 and 8 February and on that occasion Mercedes will once again be the protagonist.

Speaking to reporters last November in Abu Dhabi, the boss of Pirelli Motorsport Mario Island he explained the reasons for these tests: “We realized that it was impossible to organize all the test sessions we needed in 2022 – explained the Italian manager – the regulation states that we can still use the 2022 cars from 1 February until the first race of the new championship next year. Obviously, the February tests cannot be used to develop the 2023 car“. For this reason FIA observers are present at all of these events, including the one currently taking place at Paul Ricard.

Back on track for the first time in 2023. 👌 pic.twitter.com/8bglJLO6Bp — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 1, 2023