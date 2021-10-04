Lewis Hamilton is ready to embrace several novelties in view of the season 2022: in addition to welcoming George Russell as a new teammate, the seven-time world champion could return to the wheel of a single-seater that will take to the track with different colors compared to those adopted for 2021. Already on the eve of the 2020 World Cup, the British himself had wanted to send a clear message in his struggle against each form of racism and discrimination, enough to convince the Mercedes to change the body color from traditional silver to black, in support of the movement Black Lives Matter.

The German manufacturer, in agreement with the reigning champion, had then renewed the same color also for the current championship. For 2022, however, the Brackley team could be renamed “silver arrow“, Given the rumors that they would prefer the use of the classic coloring that has made the three-pointed star historic and iconic even in the racing world.

To push the realization of this chromatic move by Mercedes there would be, among other things, the approval of Hamilton himself. Asked about the issue at the end of the Russian GP by racingnews365.c0m, the British did not express any opposition to the return of silver: “I don’t have a particular problem with that – He admitted – and I am not directly involved in this project, as it is what has always been a ‘silver arrow’. When I asked last year if we could symbolically color the car black to support certain values, I didn’t expect it to last that long, so much so that we went through a second season, and it was fantastic. If silver returned, it would be a nice change. It would not spoil the battles that we are still waging in our spirit, as we will continue to push for diversity by working with all our partners ”.

“The other day too – he concluded – with the support of UBS we met with some children to try to inspire the next generation of engineers from all backgrounds. We have some great projects, and it will not be the color change that makes the difference“.