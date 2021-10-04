Author of a refused goal, Xherdan Shaqiri generally struggled to stand out during the derby between OL and ASSE on Sunday night (1-1).

The Swiss international discovered the volcanic atmosphere of the derby between Lyon and Saint-Etienne this Sunday evening. And without a tiny offside position, he could have gone straight into the hearts of the Lyonnais, but his goal scored at the end of the first half was denied. For the rest of the time, the ex-Liverpool and Bayern Munich striker has been relatively discreet on his right side. His half-hearted performance also earned him the lowest score among OL players in the columns of The team this Monday. Indeed, Xherdan Shaqiri inherited a 4/10, the worst rating for an attacking player from Lyon and the same rating as Léo Dubois and Henrique Silva.

Shaqiri with Dubois it really really doesn’t work. Shaqiri needs Gusto, a guy who puts in intensity that he doesn’t have and who offers something other than the other old man. – Antho’o Algodón (@AnthooAlgodon) October 3, 2021

“The least prominent in front even if he scored a goal denied for an offside from Paqueta (44th). His technical quality helped him in certain situations but he did not have the expected impact during this derby. No real individual difference ” regrets the national daily, much more laudatory as regards the services delivered by Lucas Paqueta and Houssem Aouar. About the Brazilian: “A magnificent pass after a complicated check towards Aouar on goal (42nd). After an excellent period, he has logically worn out by his permanent races. Not always emerged victorious from his duels but fought on all the balls. A more complicated second period “. Present in the typical team for the weekend, Houssem Aouar also delivered a superb performance in Forez. “Technically and physically huge. He confirmed his rise to power “ judge the national daily. A return to the top which comes at the right time for Peter Bosz, faced with several absences in attack …