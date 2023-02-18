As of June 1, 2023 Marc Langenbrinck, current CEO of Mercedes-Benz Switzerland, will assume the responsibility of CEO of Mercedes-Benz Italy. Radek Jelinek, since 2018 President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Italy, leave the company to undertake new professional challenges. “Five years in which he stood out for his engaging passion for the Brand and the excellent results obtained, as well as the strong contribution he made in enhancing the Star’s Luxury Strategy”reads a note issued by the German company.

“This is an opportunity to thank not only my team, but also the representatives of the Italian press who have given great prominence to our Company over the years and with whom I have had the pleasure of establishing a relationship based on transparency and a constant and fruitful discussion, sharing corporate strategies and policies in a phase of profound change, the strongest in the history of the automobile, oriented towards the ecological and digital transition”said Jelinek himself.

Marc Langenbrinck is an experienced member of the Sales & Marketing community of the Stella and boasts almost 30-year career in the company. He joined Mercedes-Benz in 1995 and began his career in sales and marketing strategies. After serving as Executive Assistant to the Chairman of the Board in 2000, Group Strategy Director for Sales & Marketing and Financial Services in 2004, Fleet, Used and Corporate Sales Director in 2007 and Smart Manager in 2009, he expanded to passion his skills in the management and development of foreign Mercedes-Benz dealer organizations and networks. After successful missions as CEO in France and Switzerland, where he achieved premium market leadership with both teams, he is now moving further south, in Italy. Therefore, an interesting and far from simple adventure awaits him at the helm of the Italian division of the star brand.