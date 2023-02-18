The diplomatic battle between the Netherlands and Russia is hardening. The Netherlands declares about ten Russian diplomats to persona non grata, they must leave our country. The Dutch consulate in Saint Petersburg will also close on Monday. Russia continues to try to send spies under diplomatic ‘cover’, the cabinet says.

That is why Russia must also close its trading office in Amsterdam.

Minister Wopke Hoekstra (CDA) of Foreign Affairs announced the new measures on Saturday afternoon. “Russia continues to try to send spies to the Netherlands under diplomatic cover. Meanwhile, Russia also continues to refuse visas from our people. This is unacceptable, so we move to diplomatic parity. That means: no more diplomats are allowed to walk around in The Hague than we have in Moscow.”

Hoekstra acknowledges that tensions with Russia will ‘increase further’, although the Dutch embassy in Moscow will remain open. “We deliberately do not cut contacts completely, it remains important to keep contact open.” According to the minister, ‘about ten Russians’ are being deported. See also Japanese mission takes off to the moon with American rocket and Arab robot

The already bad relations with Russia suffered a new blow last March when the Netherlands expelled 17 Russians from the country. According to the cabinet, they were not diplomats, but spies.

Russia responded a month later by expelling 15 Dutch diplomats itself. It was mutually agreed that the Netherlands could send new diplomats to the country, but Russia continued to refuse to issue the necessary visas. The Netherlands, in turn, also refused visas because, according to our security services, the diplomats Russia wanted to send are in fact intelligence officers.

Too few diplomats

The Netherlands now has too few diplomats in Russia and cannot carry out the work, which is why the consulate-general in St. Petersburg will close on Monday.

The Embassy of the Russian Federation in The Hague. © ANP / ANP



Russia has many more diplomats working in the Netherlands than the Netherlands has diplomats in Russia. That must change now, the cabinet believes, an unknown number of Russian diplomats will therefore be given two weeks to leave the Netherlands. See also Health - Regain lactation? Lessons from the Formulated Milk Shortage in the US

Exert pressure

The government also hopes to put pressure on Russia to approve the visa applications of Dutch diplomats.

With the closure of the post office in Saint Petersburg, not all Dutch representation will disappear from Russia. The Dutch embassy in Moscow will remain open as usual. Despite the political skirmishes, the government believes it is important that the Netherlands remains diplomatically present and maintains contact.

Involved in MH17

Relations between the Netherlands and Russia have been bad for years. International research shows that Russia was closely involved in the downing of flight MH17, in which all 298 people on board – including 196 Dutch citizens – were killed. The Buk missile came from a Russian anti-aircraft brigade.

The international investigation team MH17 recently announced that President Vladimir Putin himself had most likely ordered the delivery of heavy weaponry, including a Buk missile, to pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. See also More than 43,000 Betis members activate their season ticket against Sevilla

Last week, the Kremlin summoned the Dutch ambassador to complain about the ‘obsessive way’ in which the Netherlands is trying to hold the Russian Federation responsible for the disaster of flight MH17. According to Moscow, despite a large amount of evidence, this is “unfounded”.

The Dutch consulate in Saint Petersburg will close after the weekend © ANP / ANP

