The infinite evolution of models and strategies at Mercedes sometimes leads to sensational results. This is the case, for example, of the GLC and C-Class: what were once the “small” cars from Mercedes have now become true flagships. Suffice it to say that the new C-Class is longer, wider and taller than the legendary E-Class W124, the one built between 1984 and 1995, certainly the best E-Class ever and probably one of the best cars ever built.

But it’s not just a question of space: Now the St. Patrick’s Well of the Stuttgart range leads to an offer that was once unthinkable. That is, six versions: Business, Sport, Premium, Sport Plus, Premium Plus and Premium Pro, with three levels of equipment: standard, with Tech pack or Luxury pack, and three aesthetic variations: basic, AVANTGARDE and AMG Line. Thus, one of the most representative models in the history of the Star, also available in a GLC sports SUV version, with the new generation sets new standards in the segment in terms of comfort, infotainment and efficiency, thanks to the electrification of the entire engine range.

The Germans, goodness of theirs, continue to call it ‘Baby Benz’, completely ignoring the fact that there is a Class A and not even considering that the GLC and Class C all inherit distinctive elements of innovation from the flagship S, which has always been the absolute point of reference in the world of sedans. The range of engines is also endless, ranging from the 1600 petrol hybrid, through the 2000 petrol plug-in hybrid, to then arrive at the 2000 diesel hybrids, both “Normal” and plug-in. As we were saying, the entire range is electrified, an important hi-tech step forward. By the way: both the C-Class and the GLC now sport the new ADAS (Advanced Driving Assistance System) which uses advanced artificial intelligence and deep learning, which allows the camera to collect and process various traffic information to help drivers respond to road and traffic conditions in real time. All for a variety of essential safety features, including automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, intelligent headlight control and Adaptive Cruise Control, to guarantee not only the safety of the vehicle’s occupants but also of other motorists and pedestrians.

The system accurately recognizes the surrounding environment, constantly analyzing the vehicle’s position in relation to surrounding objects, both moving and stationary, and automatically activates the braking system in the event of an imminent collision. The camera data also allows the system to warn drivers if they are inadvertently drifting into the next lane or getting too close to the vehicle in front.

And artificial intelligence is also used here in the interior as the MBUX (the infotainment system with two large displays as standard and full-screen navigation makes the interior even more digital and intelligent) with the voice assistant “Hey Mercedes” has learned to communicate and learn. The MBUX Smart Home function thus transforms the C-Class and GLC into a mobile control center for home functions too. The system integrates the main music streaming services within it, including personal preferences and settings and the “Tourguide” audio guide, a “Mercedes me” service included in the MBUX voice assistant.

This is why we talked about the “small S class”, and this is why all these innovations are even more important for the GLC given that in the compact crossover market segment it is almost impossible to find another offer so rich in engines.

The GLC, in fact, has a range of models which includes four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, combined with an electric motor. Four of these are made with second-generation mild hybrid technology with integrated starter-alternator (ISG). Three other engines are plug-in hybrids with a maximum total power of 280 kW (381 HP) and a maximum total torque of 750 Nm. All plug-in hybrids have an electric range of over 100 kilometers (WLTP).

But, speaking of exclusivity: given that the GLC also has off-road ambitions, its strong points include simplified controls thanks to the Offroad screen, better visibility thanks to the “transparent engine bonnet” (a camera focuses on what’s there under the car to understand which road you are traveling on when the climb is very steep and the driver can only see the nose of the car from the windshield) and maximum levels of traction and driving safety thanks to enhanced management systems. In plug-in hybrid version also in purely electric operating mode.

In all cases, both the GLC and the C-Class show off another rare gem in this segment: on-demand rear-axle steering and a more direct steering gear ratio on the front axle, to be particularly agile but at the same time stable. . Suffice it to say that the steering angle on the rear axle thus reaches up to 4.5 degrees and the turning circle is thus reduced by 90 centimetres, reaching 10.9 metres. A record for machines just under 5 meters long.