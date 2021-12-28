A Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6 × 6 of 2014, amended by Brabus with a particular six-wheel configuration, it has brought a lot of curiosity to the Christmas auction list. The vehicle with only 12,000 kilometers in assets received purchase offers up to 1.1 million euros, and while the reserve price was not reached, it was by far the highest-valued auction in December 2021 for Bring-A-Trailer operations.

It is one of around 100 examples built in Graz, Austria, by Magna Steyr between 2013 and 2015. The off-road suv has been finished in white with the addition of the Brabus B63S-700 package, which consists of the upgrade. of the Brabus 700 engine, as well as carbon fiber body elements, additional LED lighting and quilted leather upholstery. Power comes from a 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8 that sends power to all six wheels via an automatic gearbox AMG Speedshift 7G-Tronic seven-speed. A true monster of grandeur.

Equipment includes a central tire inflation system, Ohlins suspension, wood panels, heated and ventilated seats and a Harman Kardon audio system with navigation. Based on a three-axle version of the Geländewagen produced for military use, the G63 AMG 6 × 6 weighs over 4.5 tons and travels on 18 ″ beadlock Hutchinson wheels with black finish, which feature red accents thanks to Brabus center caps; these elements are mounted on Nitto Ridge Grappler tires. Braking is entrusted to Brembo discs on all six wheels.

The 5.5-liter twin-turbo M157 V8 was assembled by AMG and features the Brabus B63S 700 conversion, which was rated at 700 horsepower from new. Brabus modifications include machining the turbocharger housings, installing larger diameter exhaust manifold pipes, adding an additional water-cooled intercooler matrix, and mounting gold heat reflective material on the intake pipes of the air and on the turbocharger boost pipes.