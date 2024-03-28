The Mercedes-Benz SUV range is renewed. Not a distortion of who knows how many models: the Star car manufacturer has in fact announced a sort of facelift for EQB and GLB, two cars as different from some points of view as they are similar from others. A concept on which Mercedes-Benz particularly wanted to focus with this renewal is that of versatilitya strong point that both EQB and GLB can boast.

Design and standard equipment

The first innovations concern the design. The style of the new EQB and GLG is more attractive and sporty, offering a different imprint depending on the model: more oriented towards off-road driving in the case of the GLB, concentrated on the tech universe if we are referring to the EQB.

The improvements also extend inside the passenger compartment: Mercedes-Benz has worked to offer its customers better experiences both in terms of infotainment that as regards aspects related to safety and comfort.

Engines of all types

Also take a look at the engine range, which ranges from next generation diesel, mild-hybrid petrol and 100% electric engines. The overall range of powers varies from 116 to 320 HP, while if we talk about the EQB what is most interesting is the driving range, which reaches i 534 kilometers with a single charge. Finally, the driving assistance package has also been updated.