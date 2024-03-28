Three alleged members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), identified as Héctor “N” alias “El H”, Raúl Ángel “N” alias “Muerto” and Jesús Adrián “N” alias “Cachetes”were arrested in the State of Mexico for their alleged participation in a homicide.

The Mexican Attorney General's Office revealed their arrest was in compliance with an arrest warrant under an investigation that relates them to the death and subsequent dismemberment of a man in the east of the entity.

On August 27, both “El H” and “Muerto” and “Cachetes” allegedly took the life of a person inside a home in a building in the Ancon neighborhood, in the municipality of La Paz, Edomex.

It is presumed that that day, cas part of a dispute between criminal groups dedicated to the sale of narcotics, the three alleged CJNG hitmen subdued and caused the death of a man whom they finally dismembered and finally abandoned his remains on a road in the area.

After finding the human parts, the authority opened an investigation folder that culminated in the current arrest of Héctor “N”, Raúl Ángel “N” and Jesús Adrián.

Due to the discovery, this Institution carried out office and field investigations that made it possible to identify those possibly involved.