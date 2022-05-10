A new limited series based on the Amg Line version and the Night packages. Dark colors and particular elegance. Available for sedan, station wagon, coupe and convertible

Lorenzo Pastuglia





@

lpastuglia_

Over 14 million units delivered since 1946, a story spanning 10 generations, the most successful family of the Stuttgart company. Six years after the introduction of the current W213, the Mercedes E-Class expands its range thanks to the special “Night Edition” series, based on the Amg Line and, precisely, the “Night” packages: exclusive elements in black which can be combined with all body and engine variants (except the Amg models), as well as with the various colors proposed. For a supplement to be paid between 5,295.50 and 9,222.50 euros, depending on the version chosen.

Mercedes E-Class Night Edition 2022: exterior design – If sales for the coupé and convertible versions have already started a few days ago, from May 17 it will be up to sedan and station wagon. Among the most notable exterior features of the Mercedes E-Class “Night Edition” are the grille with pins in black, the themed badge on the wing, the decorative elements on the black tailpipe and the Amg alloy wheels in glossy black (some with equally shiny edges.) While on the upcoming sedan and station wagon, the trunk lid trim is also finished in the same shade. See also Nadal stronger than the pain: "I was struggling to sleep and train, but complaining is useless"

Mercedes E-Class Night Edition 2022, the interior – If you go to the passenger compartment, for the Amg Line configuration the roof lining is colored black, while the dashboard is finished in “Artico” ecological leather with stitching. The “Dinamica” eco-leather and microfibre upholstery is also available as standard. As an option, however, you can opt for nappa leather. In the center console, in open-pore black ash wood, therefore, we find exclusive decorative elements in dark aluminum with metallic finishes. At the top of this, the “Night Edition” badge in aluminum and glossy black lettering stands out. Finally, the standard equipment is completed by the illuminated door sills with Mercedes-Benz lettering, floor mats with “Night Edition” embroidery and heated seats for the driver and front passenger.