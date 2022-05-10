Samantha Migliore Case, the story of another woman who underwent the same treatment with Pamela Andress

On the case of Samantha Migliore, investigators are still working to understand how the facts really are. Another client of Pamela Andress, the woman accused of the murder of her young mother, in an interview with Afternoon 5he also wanted to tell about his ordeal.

CREDIT: MEDIASET

A heartbreaking story, which obviously still has gods points to be clarified. This lady’s story can help investigators get a Complete picture of the situation.

The woman, called Anna, interview in the program, said she underwent that treatment several years ago. However, from the 2013 she is forced to make six-monthly visits, to check that she does not have a cancer. He stated:

I too, like many other women, ended up in this ordeal. I met her through another friend who had had breast surgery and I trusted her unconscious. Exactly 19 years ago and I spent 2 million lire, in black.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

When she entered the house, she immediately told me to put the bottles in the fridge. She took the syringes and injected a liquid into my breast, which I thought would be absorbed within 6 months. But instead I felt a terrible pain … a jolt that reached my brain. Since 2013 I have been forced to have resonances, CT scans and specialist visits every 6 months for the silicone that Mrs. Pamela injected me. With the problem that you have caused me, I cannot be sure that I do not have tumors, being a recurrence of this disease, it is a problem. I didn’t report because I didn’t even know her real name, I didn’t know how to track her down.

Samantha Migliore case, what happened

The drama of this young mother of all alone 35 yearsbegan on April 21, in his home in Maranello. Pamela Andress was undergoing breast treatment, but after her injections the woman started to stay bad.

The husband launched quickly the alarm to the health workers, but when she got to the house there was nothing more to be done for her. The lady now accused of death as a result of another crime is ran away with the excuse of a phone call.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

Unfortunately, the autopsy revealed that in Samantha Migliore’s blood there was a very high amount of silicone. It probably got into my veins after the rupture of a blood vessel. Even in the hospital, the doctors could not have done anything to save her.