With the luxury sedan EQS and the sports sedan EQE, Mercedes-Benz ushered in a new all-electric era even in the higher market segments. Now comes too EQS SUV, third Series to adopt the platform developed for electric. The luxury electric SUV features a refined and state-of-the-art interior, offering plenty of space, comfort and connectivity for seven passengers.

The SUV that challenges the market Tesla Model Y And BMW iXis offered in the configuration 360 or 545 hp and with battery from 107.8 kWh which offers autonomy up to 600 km in WLTP.

Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV, features

The new EQS SUV shares the EQS Sedan long step (3,210 millimeters), but it is taller by a generous 20 centimeters. The dimensions are 5,125 / 1,959 / 1,718mm (length Width Height).

All EQS SUV models have a chain electric kinematics (eATS) on the rear axle, while the a 4MATIC all-wheel drive they also mount an eATS on the front.

New Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

On 4MATIC models, the function Torque Shift it distributes the drive torques in a variable and intelligent way between the rear and front electric motor, thus exploiting the more powerful eATS electric powertrain each time.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV electric motor

THE electric engines on the front and rear axle of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV are of type synchronous with permanent magnets (PSM). Among the advantages of this type of construction are the high levels of power density, efficiency and consistency of performance.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is offered in 450+, $ 450 MATIC and 580 4MATIC versions

The Mercedes-Ben EQS electric SUV is initially offered in versions 450+ with 265 kW (360 hp) and 568 Nm of torque (rear-wheel drive), which states mileage of 536-660 km (depending on the set-ups) e 4MATIC with 265 kW (360 hp) and 800 Nmwith autonomy declared between 507 and 613 km and the 580 4MATIC with 400 kW (545 hp) and 858 Nmwith a declared mileage of 507-613 km.

Battery range of the electric SUV

EQS SUV adopts a lithium-ion battery with 12 blocks of pouch or hardcase type cells. The ability to 107.8 kWh provides sufficient energy for an autonomy of up to 660 km in the WLTP cycle. The innovative battery management software, developed internally, allows you to perform the updates “Over the air” (OTA)In this way the energy management of the EQS SUV always stays up to date.

The range of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV reaches 660 km

Through OTA it will also be possible to activate the assistance system for maneuvering with trailer or the Augmented Reality MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) for navigation.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV charging in AC and DC

On the rear axle of the EQS SUV there is a state-of-the-art charging system, with which the battery can be recharged via the public network in mode single-phase or three-phase with AC and a power that can go up to 22 kW.

For the (fast) charging with direct current a DC system is available on board with a maximum charging power of 200 kW. Thanks to the temperature and charging management, high charging currents can be maintained for a long time. Already after 15 minutes the current fed into the battery is sufficient to guarantee up to 250 kilometers of autonomy (in the WLTP cycle).

Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV charging from wallbox

Three charging programs are offered in the EQS SUV: Standard, Home and Work, in which you can preset parameters such as departure time, air conditioning and maximum charge level. Home and Work programs can be set according to location of the carthat is, they are activated automatically as soon as the car is parked at a corresponding charging point to the positions entered in the system.

The user also receives communication through MBUX. Also thanks to the function Plug & Charge of Mercedes me Charge, the EQS SUV can be conveniently recharged at authorized public columns (over 700,000 charging points in AC and DC, of ​​which around 300,000 in Europe).

Side view of Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV on the road

In Japan it is also possible to carry out with the EQS SUV bidirectional charging, i.e. charging in both directions. The country’s charging standard, called CHAdeMO (“Charge de Move”, meaning movement through charging), supports bidirectional charging V2G (“Vehicle-to-Grid”, ie “from the car to the network”) e V2H (“Vehicle-to-Home”, or “from the car to the house”).

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV trim and driving mode

The suspension of the new EQS SUV features a four-link front axle and a multilink rear axle. The AIRMATIC air suspension with adaptive damping adjustment ADS + are standard. The level of the car can be raised by several centimeters. In addition to the programs ECO, COMFORT, SPORT and INDIVIDUAL of the DYNAMIC SELECTthe 4MATIC versions of the EQS SUV also feature the program OFFROAD for off-road driving.

The standard equipment also includes a steered rear axle with a steering angle of up to 4.5 degrees, which guarantees a lot of handling in the city and agility in the suburbs. A version with a steering angle of up to 10 degrees is available on request, which can also be activated with an OTA update.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is also equipped with off-road mode for off-road driving

The principles of integral safety, in particular those of safety in the event of accident, apply regardless of the platform. Like all other Mercedes-Benz models, the EQS SUV also has a non-deformable passenger compartment, special zones with programmed deformation and modern restraint systems. The EQS SUV version for Europe is the first Mercedes-Benz model capable of recognize if the rear seats are occupied.

If a rear seat occupant has not fastened a seat belt, the driver receives a seat belt notification. Another novelty in Mercedes-Benz is the so-called anti-abandonment memory.

Cabin for 7 people

This system warns if children have been forgotten in the rear seats of the car. On cars for Europe, Australia and New Zealand, the anti-abandonment memory is standard.

Interior and technology of the EQS electric SUV

With the’ENERGIZING AIR CONTROL PLUS, Mercedes-Benz addresses the issue of air quality in the EQS SUV with a holistic approach. The system is based on the parameters: Filtration, Sensors, Display and Air Treatment. The HEPA filter (High Efficiency Particulate Air) retains fine dust, microparticles, pollen and other substances contained in the incoming external air with a very high level of filtration.

Luxury interior of the Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV

Thanks to the software with learning capabilities, MBUX fully adapts to users and provides them personalized suggestions for numerous functions relating to infotainment, comfort and the vehicle. With the so-called “zero layer”, or zero level, the most important applications are always available at the highest end of the field of view, depending on the situation and context.

In the interior it stands out the MBUX Hyperscreen (on demand). This great arched display covers almost the entire surface between the two A-pillars and consists of three monitors which, being arranged under a common cover glass, are visually perceived as a single screen. The 12.3-inch OLED display constitutes the display and control area dedicated to the front passenger.

Instrument panel with MBUX Hyperscreen

In Europe, and in other countries that are constantly increasing, the front passenger is allowed to enjoy dynamic content even while on the move. Mercedes-EQ uses a logic of smart lock and camera-based: If the camera detects that the driver is looking at the front passenger display, the system fades automatically dynamic content.

Prices for the Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV

The electric SUV from Mercedes-Benz is available for order this summer, with the first deliveries expected in late 2022.

Rear view of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Official prices have not yet been disclosed but we can assume a starting cost of more 130,000 euros.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, DATASHEET

EQS 450+ EQS 450 4MATIC EQS 580 4MATIC Traction rear whole wheat whole wheat Electric engines Guy permanent magnet synchronous motors (PSM) Power kW 265 265 400 Couple Nm 568 800 858 Nominal tension volt 396 396 396 Battery charger (standard / optional) kW 11/22 (US: 9.6) AC charging time, three phase (11/22 kW) h 5/10 (US: 11.5) DC charging power max kW 200 DC charging time at a fast charging station min 31 DC charging: max runtime after 15 minutes (WLTP) km 250 nd nd Car Length / width / height mm 5.125 / 1.959 / 1.718 Length / width / height (USA) mm 5.125 / 1.959 / 1.718 Step mm 3,210 Turning circle (with 4.5 ° / 10 ° steering rear axle) m 11.9 / 11.0 VDA trunk volume

(five / seven seats) L 645-2.100 / 565-2.020 Consumption and autonomy Power Consumption (WLTP) kWh / 100 km 23.0-18.6 24.0-20.0 24.0-20.0 CO emissions 2 (WLTP) g / km 0 0 0 Autonomy (WLTP) km 536-660 507-613 507-613

Photo Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV

👉 Mercedes EQS features and prices

👉 Mercedes EQE features and prices

👉 ELECTRIC CARS video tests

👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 MERCEDES-BENZ price list 👉 Ads used MERCEDES

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK