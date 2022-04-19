Carrasco joined Atlético-Espanyol around the break and was decisive with the two goals of triumph. The Belgian joined the match together with Griezmann and Cunha, in a new sample of the potential that Simeone often has – when injuries and sanctions allow it – on the bench. It is not the first time that soda men are decisive.

Total, the rojiblanco substitutes have scored 15 goals so far in the league, more than any First team except Barça (16). In this way highlights Matheus Cunha, that as an agitator he has achieved three goals (Levante, Cádiz and Valencia) and four assists, like the 1-0 against the Belgian against Espanyol. He is the revulsive with the best numbers in the First Division, in competition with Lamela (four goals, but no assists), Vinicius, Luuk de Jong, Falcao and his teammate Correawhich they have done after so many without giving any pass.

the best for the end

Entering from the reserve bank they have also marked Lemar (Espanyol and Betis), Suarez (double against Alavés), Handsome (winning goal against Getafe), Vrsaljko (Valencia) and joao felix (Bethys). The contribution of the people on the bench, among other reasons, causes Atleti to score twice as many goals in the second half than in the first (39 to 20), especially from minute 75, when 19 have arrived, approximately a third of the total. For the following appointments, yes, the bench will lose potential due to the injuries of João Félix and Lemar…