The tragedy

On Thursday 13 April during a test session in Croatia in preparation for the fourth round of the WRC World Rally Championship scheduled for this weekend, the Irish Hyundai driver Craig Breen lost his life. A accident it was fatal for the 33-year-old, a mourning that deeply affected the Rally community and beyond.

Hyundai will race: the family’s go-ahead

“Hyundai Motorsport confirms that it will participate in the fourth round of the FIA ​​World Rally Championship, the Rally of Croatia, with two cars, after the accident in pre-race testing in which Craig Breen lost his life – reads the press release issued by the South Korean house – the decision to participate was made after careful consideration, which included discussions with Craig’s family, with his co-driver James and the crews and members of the Hyundai Motorsport team. His and James’ family have confirmed their desire for the team to compete in Croatia in honor of Craig.”

The words of team principal Cyril Abiteboul

“After a careful evaluation involving all interested parties, we have decided to participate in the Rally of Croatia. We will do it in memory of Craig, to honor him, his passion for rallying and his spirit devoted to competition. We will enter two cars and collect the third as a sign of respect. Both cars will run in a special livery for Craig, his family, friends and fans. Talking to everyone it became clear that the best way to honor Craig’s legacy was not to withdraw our membership, so we will be attending in his memory.”

The two crews of the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid will be Thierry/Martijn and Esapekka/Janne. The livery will resume the colors of Irelandtherefore orange, white and green.