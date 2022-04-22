After presenting the sporty EQE sedan, Mercedes-Benz is launching the luxurious high-end SUV EQS, two 100% electric models that lead the new era of comprehensive electric driving for the German firm. The EQS SUV stands out for its

great spaciousness and interior comfortwith capacity for seven people, in addition to its level of security and extensive connectivity.

What’s more, entertainment is assured in the cabin. This model is equipped with the MBUX system and the Hyperscreen option. This striking new system features a large screen positioned in the center of the two front pillars. In total three screens fill the dashboard. Apart from the one indicated for the driver, the one destined exclusively for the front passenger, 12.3 inches, is curious, since it prevents the driver from viewing it. It achieves this in low light when the pilot averts his eyes towards it. The exclusive Dolby Atmos sound system stands out, which allows both musical instruments and voices to be placed around the ideal acoustic area.

Likewise, the interior has been taken care of to the maximum to achieve a high level of safety in the event of an impact, with a completely rigid passenger compartment and controlled deformation in critical areas. Likewise, the capacity of the trunk stands out, which can vary depending on the use of five or seven seats, reaching a maximum volume of 2,100 liters.

There are three versions with which Mercedes-Benz is going to start marketing the EQS SUV at the end of 2022. First is the standard, called 450+, with rear-wheel drive and a propeller with a power of 265 kW (370 hp). ). It is followed by the 4Matic with an additional option, which equips an eATS powertrain on the front axle. And, finally, the one with superior power and four-wheel drive called 580 takes its power up to 400 kW (560 hp).

In the 4Matic versions, it has an intelligent program that distributes the motor torque between both axles to circulate off the asphalt with total safety and efficiency. Something that its different programs also help: Eco, Comfort, Sport, Individual and Offroad -only for the 4Matic versions-.