The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will use up their last ammunition in the coming month. This was stated on the TV channel TV5 Monde retired French colonel, geopolitics specialist Pere de Jong.

“I believe that they have about a month’s worth of ammunition left, which is too little for the Ukrainians, because a month gives time until mid-February, and in mid-February it will be the height of winter,” the expert said in a January 4 broadcast.

According to the colonel, both armies are now trying to stabilize the front and carry out strategic strikes, but this requires resources. Per de Jong believes that Ukraine does not have enough moral or military strength to continue the conflict.

Earlier, on January 5, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny, said that during a regular conversation with the Commander-in-Chief of NATO Allied Forces in Europe, Christopher Cavoli, he reported on the difficult operational-strategic situation at the front.

On January 4, former adviser to US President Ronald Reagan, Doug Bandow, indicated that Washington was persuading Kyiv to negotiate with Moscow, since the administration of US President Joe Biden had completely lost faith in Ukraine’s victory.

Prior to this, on January 3, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, said that the package of American aid sent to Kyiv on December 27 would be the last until additional funds were allocated by Congress.

On the other hand, the European Commission (EC) thought about a plan B in the event of the failure of negotiations on financing Kyiv. Thus, on January 5, the head of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that the commission had begun preparing alternative options for providing financial assistance to Ukraine from the EU in the event of failure of negotiations on the allocation of such funds from the pan-European budget.

As the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Kuleba said on January 3, Kiev does not have a plan B in case of a shortage of military assistance from the West.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24, 2022 due to the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of Ukrainian shelling. At the same time, recently there have been increasingly frequent statements in the West about the need to reduce support for Kyiv.