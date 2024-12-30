On December 27, the Mossos d’Esquadra arrested a 74-year-old man who had two suitcases with 50 kilos of marijuana at the Prat airport. A person alerted the Mossos on the afternoon of Christmas Day because he had found two suitcases apparently abandoned under a staircase at the airport. Inside were bags of vacuum-packed marijuana.

Thanks to security cameras, investigators identified the carrier of the suitcases, a passenger from a flight from Bangkok (Thailand) that landed in Barcelona on the night of December 24. The police located the man in a hotel in Castelldefels, where he had been staying since he arrived, and they arrested him.

The seized marijuana has an approximate value on the black market of 319,261 euros and the Mossos calculate that its value would be multiplied by two or three if it had arrived to the country of final destination, which was Germany. The detainee was placed at the disposal of the Prat de Llobregat court for a crime against public health.