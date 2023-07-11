Diego Sousai

7/11/2023 – 3:13 am

Mercado Pago, Grupo Mercado Livre’s digital bank, announces the arrival of Samsung Wallet and Google Pay digital wallets. From now on, Mercado Pago debit and credit cards can be registered on both platforms. In this way, consumers will be able to pay for their purchases using their smartphone or smartwatch, in a practical and safe way.

“We always listen to our customers to understand their needs and desires, and this expansion of the portfolio is the result of this direct contact with our customers”, says Ignácio Estivariz, Head of Digital Banking at Mercado Pago in Brazil. “The increase in adherence to payments through digital wallets has been growing and following this trend, we have brought more options to users”, he adds.

Samsung Wallet is Samsung’s platform that integrates Samsung Pay, Samsung Pass, Samsung Rewards, loyalty cards and coupons. In addition to debit and credit cards, people can store digital keys, tickets and other important data in a secure, private and easy-to-use environment.

“The partnership between Samsung and Mercado Pago allows people to quickly and easily integrate another card into the Samsung Wallet platform. Combining the ease of Samsung Pay and the security of Samsung Pass, users can now use their Mercado Pago cards to make approximation payments without the need to use a physical card”, says Bruno Costa, director of services and innovations at Mobile Experience from Samsung Brazil.

Google Pay is a mobile payment service that allows users to pay for goods and services using their smartphone. It is available in over 100 countries, including Brazil. To use it, users need to add their credit or debit cards to Google Wallet and use Google Pay to make payments in physical stores, as well as apps and websites, in a safe and convenient way. In addition, the service uses encryption to protect user information, as well as two-factor authentication to protect the account.

According to Google’s advisory in Brazil, establishing new partnerships, such as the integration of Mercado Pago with Google Pay, is an essential part in expanding and democratizing access to digital payments through the platform, considering the user’s needs and acting as a facilitator in your everyday life.

According to data from the Sociedade Brasileira de Varejo e Consumo (SBVC), in Brazil, 1% of people from classes A, B and C who have smartphones frequently use digital wallets. “Our expectation is to bring more agility and ease to our users, making everyday life more practical”, says Ignácio Estivariz. “By registering Mercado Pago cards in digital wallets, the user does not need to carry the physical card everywhere to make payments, which makes the payment process even more secure. We are launching this product today and gradually expanding it to our entire base,” he says.

Registering your Mercado Pago debit and credit card on Google Pay and Samsung Wallet is very simple. Access the digital bank App and, in the card area, add the Mercado Pago card to the digital wallets.
























