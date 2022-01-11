Home page world

Forces of the special task force of the police (SEK) had to move out twice to arrest a mentally ill 40-year-old (symbol). © Marius Becker / dpa

District court manager Martin Reuff sees “a new dynamic” in the case of the mentally ill 40-year-old. A deprivation of liberty is not planned for the person concerned.

A neighborhood in fear and horror, two missions by the special task force of the police (SEK) and another arrest last week – a 40-year-old Aalen (Ostalbkreis) has been suspicious of his behavior for some time. He is currently at the Center for Psychiatry in Winnenden, according to Martin Reuff, head of the Aalen District Court. Until the end of January, he should still be treated there, how it will continue after that is largely open. One thing is certain, however: the 40-year-old will have a supervisor. This supervisor decides whether the person’s behavior improves or whether and how he or she needs further treatment – “together with the person concerned,” adds Reuff. The Swabian Post reveals more about the case*.

