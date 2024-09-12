Mental health issues addressed in ‘Viva la vida’

Ciudad Juarez.- On the occasion of Suicide Prevention Day, the “Viva la Vida” Youth Forum was held in Ciudad Juárez, where approximately 320 students from State 3004, Federal 21, Technical 37 and Technical 15 secondary schools participated.

This event, aimed at young people in the city, aimed to highlight the importance of mental health and offer tools to prevent suicide among adolescents, reported Maurilio Fuentes, Undersecretary of Education and Sports in the Northern Zone.

The forum was organized by the Undersecretariat of Human Development and Common Good (SDHyBC) in collaboration with the Network of Organizations dedicated to the prevention and care of Mental, Neurological and Substance Abuse Disorders (Rotmenas).

This collaboration seeks to strengthen the support network for the youth population in the region, providing essential information and resources to address mental health and prevent emotional crises.

The participation of these educational institutions reflects the interest and need to address mental health issues in the school environment, a crucial space for the development and well-being of young people.

Karen Serrano de la Cruz, head of the Human Development and Inclusion Department of the SDHyBC, highlighted the importance of Rotmenas’ contribution.

According to Serrano, ensuring participation in the logistics and support of events is essential to promoting mental health among young people.

“In this case, we participated in the forum with the ten therapists who work within the department. These professionals are available to offer support to young people who face crisis situations or who need to express some concern,” explained Serrano.

In addition to the participation of the therapists, the forum included a series of activities designed to engage students in mental health issues.

The talks and workshops addressed various aspects related to suicide prevention, stress management and the importance of seeking help.

These activities provided students with a comprehensive view on how to deal with emotional challenges and where to find support if needed.

SDHyBC also announced plans to expand its Suicide Prevention Day initiatives, focusing on high school students.

This expanded approach aims to reach an age group that faces its own unique difficulties and challenges in terms of mental health.

The Undersecretariat is in the process of planning new talks and activities, including a rally on protection factors, as well as dynamics designed to foster an environment of support and understanding among young people. (David Ceniceros)

[email protected]