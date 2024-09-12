Ciudad Juarez.- In order to support the 215 people in a situation of mobility that it currently houses, the Casa del Migrante in Juárez asked for the support of the binational community to collect food and underwear for all ages.

Regarding food, “we need sugar, milk, cold cuts and chicken,” said the coordinator of the Human Rights Center, Ivonne López de Lara.

She also highlighted the need for underwear for teenagers from 12 to 17 years old, as well as for women in small, medium, large and extra-large sizes for those who remain sheltered at this border awaiting an appointment granted by the United States Government through the CBP One digital application to cross on a regular basis.

The social worker asked that they not bring evening dresses, heels, formal shoes, coats, board games, pots, pans, second-hand kitchenware or glassware, because they are not among the needs of the people who remain in shelters.

The Catholic shelter urged the community to donate clothing and footwear that are in optimal condition for immediate use by the migrants; items for summer such as pants, t-shirts, sandals, shorts and tennis shoes; and for winter, such as pants, jackets, sweatpants, tennis shoes, scarves and gloves.

Without government support, the shelter located in the Satélite neighborhood is maintained thanks to donations from the binational community, through which it offers shelter, clothing, food, medical care, psychological support, recreational activities and legal advice to the people it currently houses for months.

Since most of them arrive in the city without clothes, when they enter they are given clothes and shoes, according to the existing regulations, and each week they are given a kit of personal hygiene items.

To support

If you are interested in helping migrants, you can go to Neptuno Street, number 1855, in the Satélite neighborhood, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., or call (656) 687-0676 for more information.