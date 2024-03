The Menarini Group has announced the first preliminary results for the 2023 financial year, closed with a consolidated turnover of 4.375 billion euros, up 5.3% compared to 2022. The Florentine company, which is owned by the Aleotti family, is present in 140 countries around the world with subsidiaries, distributors and licensees and has 17,800 employees, of which 49.5% are women.