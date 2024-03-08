During the trial for the death of Giulia Tramontano, Alessandro Impagnatiello's brother also spoke for the first time

Yesterday, Thursday 7 March, the third hearing was held for the trial for the crime of Giulia Tramontano. His mother Loredana, the other girl who frequented Alessandro Impagnatiello and also his brother spoke in the courtroom for the first time.

Omar is the barman's older brother, who played a really important role in the investigations. This is because he revealed details important to the investigators on what the 30-year-old would have done, in the days when everyone believed who Giulia was disappearance. The boy in the classroom said:

I was very close to her, she also confided in me, she talked to me about her things and she knew that in times of need I was there. There were days when he was very undecided whether to keep the baby. Giulia had doubts about Alessandro's fidelity, especially since she had found a lipstick or lip balm in his car.

After Giulia Tramontano's crime, Impagnatiello made everyone believe that she had actually left. In fact he had also gone to the barracks to report his case disappearance and texted on his phone for hours. However, her mother Loredana, in her testimony, said that when she saw him she was desperatebut he didn't notice all this desperation in him.

Crime of Giulia Tramontano, Impagnatiello's brother's story about the research

CREDIT: RAI

Alessandro Impagnatiello's brother, Omar, in his story also spoke about how he found the 30-year-old, in the days of his disappearance and the strange odor that he heard in the garage. The man stated: