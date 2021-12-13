The advances of Men and Women announce the choice of Roberta but, the tronista, could receive a sharp rejection from the potential suitor: what will happen during her choice and what Luca and Samuele will answer

Men and women has almost reached its long winter break: after dozens of episodes, recordings, controversies, quarrels, choices, crafty tronisti, ladies on a war footing and seasoned knights ready for anything for a bit of visibility, in the next few days it will also arrive Roberta’s choice, the tronista disputed between Luca and Samuele.

After the scandal of Andrea Nicole and Ciprian, who had spent the night before the official choice together (in fact falsifying everything) many fear in a new twist, but this time to be hero unexpected event could be Roberta, the very young tronista who, during her journey to Men and Women, experienced a thousand emotions, all based on a character apparently genuine and without the typical superstructures of those who become the protagonists of such an important program as the one conducted by Maria De Filippi

Will Roberta Giusti be rejected after the choice?

As anticipated Roberta is ready to choose his suitor: for those who missed the previous episodes, Giusti and Luca have embarked on a path in the program very close to a roller coaster. Difficulties, misunderstandings, rapprochements, a continuous ups and downs so much that Luca almost gave up the program.

In the last episode recorded, however, Roberta has decided not to play outside with Samuele, almost revealing his choice even before officially announcing it.

The problem is that the relationship with Luca has really deteriorated: some misunderstandings, some attitudes have driven the suitor away so as to convince millions of viewers and users on social networks of a possible refusal for its part, I refuse that it would be really sensational even if not impossible

We just have to wait to find out the reaction of the suitors, hoping for a happy ending but with doubt unpredictability typical of this season of Men and women