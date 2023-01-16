Curtain to Men and women between Maria De Filippi and Tina Cipollai. The vamp, historical columnist of the Canale 5 dating show, to reproach Alessandro, who after having frequented two young ladies like Paola and Cristina, is seeing Gemma Galgani, brings up a friend of the hostess of the program who just blocks her he said his name.

Maria DeFilippi it makes great sense of friendship. And she defends those she cares about without delay. She did it too in the last episode of Men and womenhis dating show broadcast from Monday to Friday at 2.45 pm on Canale 5. Not that anything shocking has happened, but certainly woe to whoever gets to Sabrina Ferili to the presenter.

And in fact…

It happens that Tina Cipollati intervenes in the frequentation between Gemma Galgani and Alessandro. Strange? Absolutely not, in fact. Alla vamp, historical columnist of the program Queen Mary, just do not like Alexander, the knight who lied earlier about what happened with another lady, Paola – he liquidated the evening with the woman with a simple “kiss on the lips”, when in reality the two made love, as Paola herself admitted in the end, never denied by Alessandro.

Well, while Gemma and Alessandro are at the center of the study together, the colleague of Gianni Sperti never misses an opportunity to tease the knight, who is about 20 years younger than the Turin lady that he is seeing and that it seems that he has already lost his head for him.

She has always been intrigued by younger men and even in this case she could not fail to be attracted by an undoubtedly aesthetically fascinating man.

Men and women: Maria De Filippi blocks Tina Cipollari

But back to Tina and her exit blocked in the bud by Queen Mary. Cipollari looks at Alessandro with disappointment and tells him in no uncertain terms that she doesn’t believe that he likes Galgani at all. Before her he met ladies much younger than Gemma, that is to say Christina and Paula, therefore the difference between the three ladies he courted was too much. And at this point, he mentions the one he should never have mentioned. That is Sabrina Ferilli, a great friend of Maria:

What if, for example, I name you a beautiful woman? Sabrina Ferilli, here…

Stop. De Filippi stops her tow and essentially closes her mouth:

Forget Ferilli who is married!

Then Cipollari brings it up Michelle Hunziker, who separated from her husband… or maybe a flashback is underway? Well, at the time of the recordings of Men and women, the Swiss presenter had not yet been paparazzi in the mountains with Tomaso Trussardi.

The curtain closes with a general smile in the studio that eases the tension.