Another record has been broken, there was a huge traffic jam this morning. Statistically, there is a good chance that you were also in that traffic jam.

It’s not that we weren’t warned. If the weather in the Netherlands is a little bit bad, it usually goes completely wrong. Then we add examples from other parts of the world where people experience no hindrance in severe weather. Then we all think it’s ridiculous what is happening in our country and we go back to the order of the day. Recognizable?

Huge traffic jam

If you look out the window now you will see that it is drama again. That also means that it is busy on the roads and sure enough: it was this morning too. A little after 08:00 there was a total traffic jam in the Netherlands 864 kilometers. That is an absolute record for 2023. Admittedly, it is only January 16, but it is immediately a significant peak.

Due to the heavy rainfall, visibility is less and the risk of accidents is greater. In fact, the ANWB could see exactly where it rained from the accidents (and the subsequent traffic jams). According to the ANWB, it was also very unfortunate that the rain showers fell exactly at the moment that everyone hit the road.

Nasty accidents

Among the accidents there were also some really nasty ones. For example, there was an accident with an electric car on the A4, which subsequently caught fire. It took a while before the highway was passable again. Near Nijmegen, on the A73, there was an accident involving several cars, which (obviously) resulted in a major traffic jam.

It was also hit on the A1 towards Amsterdam. There, 4 of the six runways were closed due to an accident near Muiden, as well as on the A50 at the Valburg junction towards Arnhem. Fortunately, the traffic jams are largely over. At 09:00 the number of kilometers had dropped to 700 km. At the moment there are no more files.

Through: NOS

Photo credit: VW boat on Omega, by @munich, via Autoblog Spots.

This article There was so much traffic jam this morning first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#traffic #morning