Roberta Di Padua is undoubtedly one of the undisputed protagonists of Men and women. Since she returned to the female parterre of Maria De Filippi’s program, the lady often finds herself at the center of numerous discussions. During the last episode of the program that aired, everyone couldn’t help but notice Gianni Sperti throwing digs right at her.

According to him, the accusations that the columnist makes against Roberta mainly concern the lady’s inability to start an acquaintance with someone. According to Gianni Sperti, in fact, Roberta Di Padua is in the program only to have visibility. During the last episode of the program aired, the columnist addressed the lady these words:

Imagine, she’s sitting there now, playing the mummy. Now she has become the mummy instead of Gemma! She no longer goes out with anyone.

After Gianni’s words, the answer was not long in coming lady. In detail, Roberta Di Padua defended herself by trying to explain to Gianni Sperti that the situation is not what he thinks.

We just have to wait for the next episodes of Men and women to find out if Roberta Di Padua he will be able to get to know a knight in order to start a serious and lasting journey.