Traffic jam on the highway as it passes through Murcia, in a file image. / JC Caval / AGM

THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, December 23, 2022, 10:54



Three phases make up the special Christmas 2022-2023 operation of the General Directorate of Traffic, which takes place from 3:00 p.m. this Friday until January 8 and provides for one million vehicle movements on the roads of the Region of Murcia , a figure that exceeds 18 million nationwide.

The Christmas period corresponds to singular dates within the winter months, which will cause an increase in the number of road trips motivated by the coincidence in this space of time of the holidays, family celebrations and school and university vacations.

All of this will generate a series of short and long-distance vehicle movements, especially on weekends and holidays, with different main destinations, such as places of second residence, shopping centers, mountain areas or other tourist attractions.

From Friday 23 to Monday 26 December 2022, 243,000 displacements are estimated. In the second phase of the operation, from Friday 30 to Monday 2 January 2023, 234,000 trips are expected, and in the third phase, from Thursday 5 to Sunday 8 January 2023, an estimated 215,000 trips

During these days, on the main roads of the Region, extraordinary control, regulation and surveillance services will be established by the Traffic Group of the Civil Guard, which will mobilize 200 agents to attend to traffic regulation tasks with the support of the Center for Levante Traffic Management (CGTL) and Variable Message Signs available on our main Highways.

In addition, they will have fixed and section speed control points, with six mobile radar units, as well as air support (helicopters and drones) that CGTV could program. Likewise, the Traffic Group of the Civil Guard will carry out 514 breathalyzer controls and 285 speed controls.

Among the usual recommendations, the provincial head of Traffic highlights zero tolerance with alcohol, special attention to short and night trips and being alert to weather conditions that can make the trip more complicated, in addition to reviewing the technical conditions of the vehicle before undertake any displacement.

So far this year there have been a total of 567 accidents with victims, in which 43 deaths and 120 serious injuries were recorded. Compared to last year, there were 17% more claims with victims and 43% more deaths.