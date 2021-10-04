To Men and Women there continue to be strong doubts about the good intentions of Ciprian, Andrea Nicole’s suitor. To raise them also Gianni, who does not trust the boy. Biagio, meanwhile, is contested by Sara and Rosy, with whom he has dated again.

TO Men and women there continue to be strong doubts about the good intentions of Ciprian against the tronista Andrea Nicole. To raise some doubts was Gianni Sperti, who pointed out how, during the last external between Ciprian and Nicole, the suitor was completely focused on himself, without caring in the least about the mood of the tronista and worrying about Gabrio, his rival, only with regard to the offenses received.

The complicity with Andrea Nicole, however, is not lacking! The same goes for the tronista Roberta and the suitor Samuele. In the second exterior made, Roberta let herself go once again, showing a side of herself that she herself confessed to keeping well hidden in everyday life. “I prefer not to comment,” said Luca, left at home again this week.

Men and Women: Biagio goes out with Rosy

Biagio, meanwhile, continues to be at the center of criticism from Tina and Gianni. The knight of the throne over, in fact, has retraced his steps once again, giving up going out with Sara, who had also recently contacted again, and choosing to spend the evening with Rosy.

An indecision that obviously triggered Tina, who again accused him of inconsistency and of reciting the same script with all the women he frequents. The columnist, then, also warned Rosy, stressing that even with her it will be very different.

Another couple definitely in the balance is that formed by Ida and Marcello. After the night spent together and after Ida’s uninspiring story, Marcello decided to distance himself. Even if they have not interrupted the attendance, it seems evident that between the two there is a lot to be clarified. The knight also specified that it is not enough to like each other, but it is necessary to be compatible.