Men and Women starts again with today’s episode, Monday 16 January, picking up exactly where we left off, and more precisely from the clash between Lavinia Mauro and Alessio Corvino. Maria De Filippi has revealed that the tronista has made an external with the other suitor (Alessio Campoli) and, according to the advances, today we will see a passionate kiss!

The latest installment of Men and women ended with Lavinia Mauro at the center of the study, intent on discussing with Alessio Corvino, in the viewfinder of the tronista for some posts published on social networks and some reports on his sincerity. Then, Maria De Filippi interrupted them to specify that, despite Lavinia had intended not to do any external, in the end he had given in to a message from the other suitor, Alessio Campoli.

According to reports from the advances by Lorenzo Pugnaloni, in today’s episode we will see a kiss passionate occurred in the external with Campoli which was announced by Maria De Filippi, with the ensuing furious reaction from Alessio Corvino, who was already intending not to show up in the episode. How will Lavinia fare?

Men and Women, previews: Federico between two fires

The situation is not serene even for Federico Nicotera, which should soon come to one choice. Always referring to the anticipations of the registration of Men and women, the tronista will have to face the nervousness of his suitors. On one side Alice, who had a meltdown after the last episode, where Frederick he preferred to dance with Carola, excluding it again; on the other, Carola herself, protagonist of an external charge of tension.

As they report previews, the tronista he asked to be able to do two “beautiful exteriors” before arriving at choice, but the climate does not seem favorable given how they are behaving either Alice that Carola. For the moment, therefore, Federico continues to manage the situation, trying to figure out which of the two girls will be the right woman for him!