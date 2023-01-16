Terrorism expert Jelle van Buuren understands the point that Marcouch, but also other mayors, make. “If convicted terrorists have to leave the country, the administration will state ‘MOB’: left with an unknown destination. As if that solves the problem,” says Van Buuren.

If this group cannot return to their country of origin, you should not be surprised if they resume their old lives. “You don’t want that. You want people to be pulled out of the situation they were in. If you don’t, you’re biting yourself in the tail.”

Suppose the convicted jihadist returns to Arnhem without a Dutch passport, then Mayor Marcouch will be responsible if things go wrong, explains Van Buuren. According to him, it makes more sense for them to retain their Dutch citizenship, because then they are eligible for a job, education, medical care and benefits. Then mayors have more options to keep an eye on this group. “But then it becomes political and that encounters problems. As a VVD you can be dismissed as a bunch of softies by your electoral competitors. That is why this file is so deadlocked, just like that of the returnees.”