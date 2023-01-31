A seventh agents and three toilets join the purification with which an attempt is made to calm the spirits before the funeral for the victim
If the Memphis Police Department thought that by firing and indicting the five officers who beat Tire Nichols to death on January 7, they were going to defuse the racial protests that the publication of the images would unleash, they were wrong. The mob wanted more heads, especially that of Preston Hemphill, a cop.
#Memphis #extends #purge #police #beating #Nichols
Leave a Reply