As is already known, in a few more days the PSVR2new virtual reality hardware for playstation 5 that is committed to bringing more immersive titles thanks to its controls and screen. And speaking of this, it had been mentioned that sony it would have reduced the production of the device, but they have already come out to respond to this.

The company told media like GamesIndustry.biz who is noticing the enthusiasm of the fans of PlayStation for the upcoming release, which includes more than 30 titles such as Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Call of the Mountain, Resident Evil Villageamong others that can attract attention, many being indie releases.

The initial report said that sony was making a significant reduction in its projections for PlayStation VR 2, it even warned supplier partners that manufacturing could decline as well. But now with the new statements, it is possible that they continue to hope to see those two million that had already been initially mentioned reflected.

Indeed, Horizon: Call of the Mountain It may be the app that shows the potential of the device, but that has yet to catch the eye of gamers who want to try something ambitious. In fact, it was thought that Half Life Alyx It was one of the games that were going to be moved, but there has been no talk of talks with Valve.

Via: gamesindustry

Editor’s note: Certainly not many of these devices will be sold, unless in new previews some video game is offered that really attracts attention. However, we will have to wait for that moment.