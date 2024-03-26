This Monday, Daniel Alves officially left prison Barcelonathis after the Barcelona Court granted him conditional freedom upon paying 1 million eurosmoney that at first was difficult to raise but after almost a week he was able to do it thanks to an unexpected friend.

Everything seemed to indicate that it would be the Neymar's father who would pay the amount, as he had already done with a fine of 150 thousand euros, but now that the money was much larger, he decided not to risk it. For this reason, Dani Alves was left adrift until someone who became his “savior” arrived and everything indicates that it would be Memphis Depay who would have made the payment.

According to several reports in Europe, they highlighted that Dani Alves' former teammate at Barcelona approached him to be the one to pay the bail with which the former player left prison this Monday accompanied by his lawyer.

Dani Alves leaving prison after 14 years locked up | Photo: EFE

Depay and Alves generated a great friendship in a very short time, they agreed on the Barcelona before the South American decided to leave Europe to go to Mexico to play with the Pumas. Even so, his relationship strengthened and he would have been the one who offered to help him since he has no intention of abandoning his friends.

Memphis Depay He has become relevant in recent days for supporting all his friends who are in trouble, such as the cases of Quincy Promes and Benjamín Mendy, who have been accused of different charges and he has not withdrawn his support.

For now neither Dani Alves nor the Dutchman himself have come out to confirm or deny the news. The former Brazilian player will have to stay in Barcelona for the remainder of his sentence, given that he has surrendered both his Spanish and Brazilian passports to avoid escape.