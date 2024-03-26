If the philosophy of Xbox regarding exclusive wasn't clear by now, he thought about it Phil Spencer to explain it once again in ainterview granted to the Polygon newspaper. Basically, according to him, the concept of exclusivity is currently one of the reasons for the stagnation of the traditional market, which is why the future will see an even greater opening of Xbox towards other platforms.
This year the Xbox Game Studios they have already converted several games for PS5 and Nintendo Switch, some already released, others scheduled for the next few weeks. For Spencer, this is a way to bring more players to old games, increasing their sales, but it is also a way to overcome some old habits of the industry, such as exclusivity, which are among the causes of the stagnation of the console market.
More cross-platform games coming soon
“After two years of no growth in the video game industry at a revenue level, you start to wonder: Well, I don't want to grow at the expense of the industry, I want to grow as part of the industry, and what do we need to do as an industry to get back on the path to growth? growth?” explained Spencer, and then continued “I mean, every decision we make today and tomorrow is for the good of Xbox. I know that sometimes things are exploited, that some people see some evil behind the scenes that pushes us to do things – 'Phil hates exclusives and that's why we're with PlayStation and Switch now.' But every decision we make is to make Xbox stronger in the long run.”
Spencer then reiterated the idea of wanting to bring Xbox to every screen, to capture a younger user, telling him that Xbox is a place where they can find great games, without the limitations imposed by a console. In short, the picture is now even clearer. The important thing is not to put your head in the sand.
