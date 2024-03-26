If the philosophy of Xbox regarding exclusive wasn't clear by now, he thought about it Phil Spencer to explain it once again in ainterview granted to the Polygon newspaper. Basically, according to him, the concept of exclusivity is currently one of the reasons for the stagnation of the traditional market, which is why the future will see an even greater opening of Xbox towards other platforms.

This year the Xbox Game Studios they have already converted several games for PS5 and Nintendo Switch, some already released, others scheduled for the next few weeks. For Spencer, this is a way to bring more players to old games, increasing their sales, but it is also a way to overcome some old habits of the industry, such as exclusivity, which are among the causes of the stagnation of the console market.