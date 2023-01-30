Memorials to the dead of Dnipro continue to spring up in numerous Russian cities, more than two weeks after the January 14 Russian bombing that killed 46 residents of an apartment building of the Ukrainian city. There are at least 50 Russian cities where citizens have begun to bring candles, flowers, toys, photos of Dnipro and writings with the name of the city under monuments of Ukrainian poets or poets who have some relation to Ukraine. And the more the authorities take them away, the more people come back with flowers. Moscow Times writes it, speaking “about one of the most sustained public expressions of opposition to the invasion of Ukraine“.

Dismantled memorials have been restored in Moscow and St. Petersburg, as well as in Krasnodar and Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan, notes the Activatica website. And in St. Petersburg yesterday there were seven such memorials, adds the site. At least three people were arrested over the weekend over anti-war pickets in St. Petersburg, Krasnoyarsk and Saratov. Meanwhile, activist Yekaterina Varenik was sentenced to 12 days in prison after being arrested last Monday next to a memorial in Moscow.