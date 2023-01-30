Unfortunately, yesterday, January 29, 2023, it was announced that Annie Wersching, recognized for playing Tess in the game of The Last of UsHe passed away at the age of 45.this after three years battling cancer, something he had kept secret since his diagnosis.

This information was revealed by an online fundraiser launched in support of Wershing’s family.. This was what was said about it:

“He wanted to live his life, on his terms, and be with his family. She loved her work and appreciated her friends, but Steve and the kids were everything to her.”

For his part, Stephen Full, husband of the actress, added:

“There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonders in the simplest moment. She didn’t need music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go get it. It’s everywhere.’ And we will find it. As she led our children, the true loves of her life, up the winding driveway and down the street, she was yelling GOODBYE! Until we were out of earshot and out into the world. I can still hear it ring. Good bye my friend. ‘I love you little family…’”

Annie Wersching began her career by appearing in the Oasis episode of Star Trek: EnterpriseY her last role was that of the Borg Queen in Star Trek: Picard. In addition to participating in motion capture and being the voice of Tess in The Last of Usalso participated in Anthem like tassyn.

Rest in peace, Annie Wersching.

Editor’s Note:

It’s a real pity. Outside The Last of Us and Star Trek, I didn’t get to see much of her acting talent. However, what I saw makes it clear that she had a great future in all media of entertainment. Unfortunately, this came to an end prematurely.

