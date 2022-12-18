Incredible booker. The Phoenix guard is exalted against the Pelicans (18-11) and transforms a match that had become quite complicated for the hosts into a memorable victory by scoring 58 points. The Suns (18-12) start with the handbrake on and New Orleans takes possession of the match thanks to the physicality under the basket of an excellent Zion (30 points). Nola reaches +24 but has to deal with a never tame Booker who takes the Arizona team’s attack on his shoulders and brings it back into the game by starting a 25-6 run. In the final fraction then Booker does not give discounts, brings the Suns back in front and guides them to success. 18 points and eight assists for Chris Paul.