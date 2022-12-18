Chiara Ferragni replies to the hater who had criticized her for a photo in underwear

Chiara Ferragni unleashed against the haters: the influencer, in fact, has published a video in which she replies in kind to a user who had criticized her for posting on her profile Instagram of her photos in underwear.

The digital entrepreneur has proposed a series of shots that portray her in lingerie, receiving dozens of sexist insults to which Chiara Ferragni responded outspoken.

The influencer also made a video on Tik Tok to respond in particular to a hater who commented on her photos in underwear with the following words: “Does your husband know?”.

“Of course he knows – replied Chiara Ferragni – and he could never tell me anything and he could never decide for me because he is not my master, he is my husband. That’s the very basis of any relationship.”

Chiara Ferragni’s response to the hater was particularly appreciated by the influencer’s followers. “Brava” is one of the most recurring comments among users. “Perfect answer” someone else added as another user wrote: “Paved”.