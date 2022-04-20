Salamanca, Guanajuato.- This Wednesday five members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel were arrested in a hotel Salamanca, GuanajuatoThis was reported by the Secretary of National Defense of Mexico, Luis Cresencio Sandoval. They were elements of Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA), Those who arrested them, details of how it happened were not communicated, only that the hotel is located in the western sector of the city.

This morning during the live broadcast of the morning conference of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, President of Mexico, Within the framework of the weekly report of the federal security cabinet, Cresencio Sandoval announced arrests that have been carried out in different states of the Mexican republic.

Among these arrests it was reported that On April 5, five people who are members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel were arrested. What was known as extra official information is that the hotel where the elements were detained is located by the southern road bypass of Salamanca, Guanajuato, the criminals were made available to the Public ministry.

All information about this arrest is private National securityso it is unknown if they are incarcerated in any penitentiary center in the region or if they were transferred to a prison in the country or if they are currently carrying out criminal proceedings, no further information was reported, only the arrest of these five people belonging to the criminal cell Jalisco New Generation Cartel.