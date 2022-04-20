ok ciro and lorenzo

On the sidelines of the match won by the Under 17 players against Poland, coach Roberto Mancini anticipated some strategies for the future: “Generational change? There aren’t many choices to be able to change everything. As in Turkey, some young players will play, but the first with Argentina – if everyone is there – the Europeans will play it, because it is a game earned by winning the European Championship. A month has passed since the elimination, the disappointment is great, unfortunately there are moments in which things are not going well and there is nothing to be done “. Space therefore also for those players who seemed to be in the balance in the new two-year period of the national team: “Also Immobile and Insigne against Argentina? Yes, they will be there especially for the first – continued the Italian coach at Rai -, then we will see for the others, but so do the others “.