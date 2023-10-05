The Mexicans Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez and Christopher von Uckermann, members of the pop group RBDpointed out this Wednesday that their return to the stage with their “I am a rebel tour” has surpassed “the musical”, due to the response of the public and because they have also now taken the reins of their project.

“It’s a heart-to-heart connection, it’s been beautiful,” Perroni said during a talk they gave today at Billboard’s Latin Music Week being held in Miami Beach, South Florida (USA). in reference to the response that the public has given them after their return to the road after 15 years.

At his side, Chávez, from the group RBD, corroborated his partner’s impression of the public’s reception for his return and pointed out that each concert is “an extrasensory experience.”

“It’s like therapy for the attendees and for us. It is a show that not only touches on the musical part, it connects with something much beyond,” she added.

For his part, Von Uckermann highlighted that the concerts of the tour, which began last August 25 in El Paso, Texas (USA)are “a visual experience”, with more elements on stage and now includes dancers.

RBD owns its project

The three members of the group, which is completed by Dulce María and Anahí, maturely recalled their beginnings in 2004 and highlighted that the tour and their current projects are already being developed with them established as a business company.

“We are the owners of our project, no one else,” said Perroni, who acknowledged that it has been a challenge and constant learning to get involved in all aspects of this tour, which continues through the United States, and then continues in Latin America and closes in the Azteca stadium in Mexico City.

There have been emotional moments, like when Maite Perroni He broke down when recalling the positive response of those attending the first recital they gave after Chávez made his sexual orientation publicly known.

Latin Music Week coincides with the Latin Billboard Awards, which will be held on Thursday at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, a city adjacent to Miamiand a gala in which, with 21 nominations, the singer is the favorite Featherweight.

The Mexican has also been one of the artists who has offered live performances this week, like DannyLux, Greeicy, Mike Bahía and on Friday the Colombian Fonseca will do it, among others.