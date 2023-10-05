The Spanish Police identified this Thursday the 13 Latin Americans who died in the two nightclubs that burned down last Sunday in the city of Murcia (southeast).

Police sources told EFE that six of the bodies were identified by fingerprints and the other seven by comparison with DNA samples provided by their relatives.

(See: The Colombian who sent heartbreaking audio before dying in a nightclub fire).

Once this task is completed, it is expected that the relatives of these thirteen people, of Colombian nationalities (three)Nicaraguan (five) and Ecuadorian (five), can receive the remains of their loved ones in the next few hours, since the autopsies have already been performed.

In addition, the regional government of Murcia began the arrangements for five relatives of fire victims to arrive in Spain from Marseille (France), Ecuador and Nicaragua.

Leidy Paola Correa, Colombian who died in a fire. Photo: Social networks / Firefighters of Murcia, Spain See also Health: 11.7 million from the Region to break down waiting lists in Liguria

The incident occurred early Sunday morning in two nightclubs in the Atalayas area, a popular area of ​​Murcia where dozens of discotheques, fast food establishments and nightclubs share space, without the exact origin of the fire being known at the moment.

The flames quickly spread to the adjacent nightclubs, one of them frequented by the Latino community.very present in that area of ​​Spain, where there is great agricultural production.

(Read: Foreign Ministry confirms death of three Colombians in fire at nightclub in Spain).

Facade of the nightclub where at least thirteen people died in a fire in Murcia.

At the time of the fire there were still people enjoying a night out with friends.

Sources from the Murcian Executive informed EFE that, along with the management of these international transfers, the cost of expenses related to the regrouping will be assumed, in addition to coordinating the assistance needs that arise in all cases, in coordination with the city councils of the city of Murcia and the town of Caravaca de la Cruz, where the victims resided.

(Keep reading: The story of the Colombian victims who died in a nightclub fire in Murcia).

The Scientific Police officers continue to collect evidence inside the damaged nightclubs, Teatre and Fonda Milagros, and take statements from clients who were in the premises that morning to clarify the origin and causes of the fire that, according to several witnesses, could start at the air conditioning tubes.

Although it is still early to determine its origin, The first hypotheses suggest that the fire started around six in the morning at the La Fonda Milagros nightclub.on the first floor of which firefighters found 13 bodies in about 20 square meters.

EFE