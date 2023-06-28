One more time, firm group became the eye of shows after starring in a strong fight during one of his presentations in the city of Monterrey, New Lion.

And it is that two members of the group were involved in a lawsuit on stage while the vocalist, Edwin Cazinterpreted one of his famous songs.

Several videos have already gone around the Internet, and according to what is observed in one of them, Abraham Hernandez already past drinks he approaches Joaquin Ruiz to make him drink some tequila, but when he realizes that he is resisting he gets violent.

Thanks to the fact that the staff came to calm the uncomfortable situation, everything was fixed without any problem, continuing with the concert.

However, the lawsuit did not come as a surprise to many, as controversies have also erupted at concerts in the past, although some have dismissed the incident as a disappointment.

It should be noted that seeing the members of Grupo Firme with alcoholic beverages on stage it is already something very common, since they do it repeatedly, an action that is already beginning to annoy their fans.

Faced with the altercation, Internet users began to relive the moment when Eduin Caz almost fell asleep during one of his concerts, and has even ended up on the ground several times due to being drunk.

“They have a problem with alcohol, but the fans continue to pay to see them like this”, “It’s getting worse and worse, fame has risen to that Abraham”, “Drunken ball”, “They just needed to exchange blows” , “How bad Eduin Caz looks doing that nothing happens”, reads in comments.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp