The first websites of socially oriented non-profit organizations will come under state protection in 2024. To do this, they will be given free access to state platforms – Gosoblako and Gosweb, which provide the work of online portals of departments. This was reported to Izvestia by the Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on the Development of Civil Society, the author of the bill, Olga Zanko (United Russia).

“From 2024, NGOs that have faced hacker attacks from abroad and that store a large amount of personal data will be able to transfer their websites to Gosoblako. It will not be a “bare server”, which will be almost impossible to use, there will be both the internal architecture of the site and technical support for its work,” the parliamentarian said.

Initially, such support will affect approximately 500 organizations, and in the future it may also affect all 48.5 thousand socially oriented non-profit organizations in the country.

Today, many Russian educational institutions are already using site designers from the Ministry of Digital Development, creating a “business card site” on secure state servers for free. This is, in fact, a service that allows you to create your own web page.

For users, there are no external changes in the event of the transition of sites to secure servers.

Earlier, Izvestia reported that legislators took the initiative to transfer the sites of such NGOs to the servers of state authorities “with a more secure telecommunications infrastructure.” As a result, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the corresponding bill on April 14.

