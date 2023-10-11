Republican Michael McCaul told reporters after lawmakers received an intelligence briefing on the crisis: “We know that Egypt warned the Israelis three days ago that an event like this might occur.”

He continued: “I do not want to delve into confidential matters too much, but a warning has been given. The question is at what level.”

Regarding the failure of Israeli intelligence, the prominent American representative said: “We do not really know how we missed this, and we do not really know how Israel missed it.”

McCaul said the attack may have been planned for up to a year.

He explained that President Joe Biden’s administration officials who gave the briefing showed “hesitation” regarding whether Iran was directly involved in the Hamas attack on Israel.

Hamas, which has held power in the Gaza Strip since 2007, launched its attack at dawn on Saturday.

In total, the war has so far left more than 3,700 dead on both sides, including Israeli civilians and military personnel, civilians and Palestinian fighters.