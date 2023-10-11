In the music world, Vivian LP was known as Lil Kleine’s bodyguard and for the ultra-luxury VIP vans in which he drove artists around. Until a weapon turned up in a hidden room in one of the vans. A portrait of an Eindhoven resident who is suddenly associated with key players in the international coke trade such as ‘Bolle Jos’ and ‘De Vingerknipper’.

#Gifted #goalkeeper #driver #contact #coke #barons #Lil #Kleines #arrested #bodyguard